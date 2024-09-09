Freemont Management S.A. Lowers Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Freemont Management S.A. reduced its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 83.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 36,800 shares during the quarter. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on TMUS. Scotiabank increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $194.50 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 135,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.59, for a total value of $23,874,796.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 671,479,433 shares in the company, valued at $117,905,073,640.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 135,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.59, for a total value of $23,874,796.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 671,479,433 shares in the company, valued at $117,905,073,640.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 2,706 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $541,497.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,826,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,441,682.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,109,346 shares of company stock worth $198,743,322. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of TMUS traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $194.53. 138,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,600,425. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.82 and a 52 week high of $205.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $188.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.09. The company has a market capitalization of $226.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.