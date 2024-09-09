Freemont Management S.A. Lowers Stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Freemont Management S.A. decreased its stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 116,200 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 61.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 242.9% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSTG shares. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on Pure Storage from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Pure Storage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.95.

Insider Activity at Pure Storage

In related news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $5,950,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 900,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,550,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Pure Storage news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 14,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $911,941.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 518,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,082,961.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $5,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 900,000 shares in the company, valued at $53,550,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 324,177 shares of company stock worth $18,863,083. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

PSTG stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,920,859. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $70.41. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.32, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.11.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Featured Stories

