Freemont Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 16,900 Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,932,000. Marathon Petroleum makes up 1.4% of Freemont Management S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 174.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 30,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,306,000 after acquiring an additional 19,441 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 303.3% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 19,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 14,666 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the second quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 33,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MPC shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $207.00 to $191.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $191.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.38.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of MPC stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $165.99. The company had a trading volume of 185,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,609,598. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.21 and a 200-day moving average of $180.42. The company has a market capitalization of $55.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.31. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $139.32 and a 12-month high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $38.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

