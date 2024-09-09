Freemont Management S.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Freemont Management S.A. lessened its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the quarter. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVT. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at $266,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Trium Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 13,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 7,658 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on NVT. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. KeyCorp upgraded nVent Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on nVent Electric from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

nVent Electric Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE NVT traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.36. 46,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,772. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.49. nVent Electric plc has a fifty-two week low of $45.60 and a fifty-two week high of $86.57.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $880.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.89 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other nVent Electric news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 8,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $496,662.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,832.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other nVent Electric news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 8,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $496,662.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,833,832.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Herbert K. Parker purchased 7,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.71 per share, for a total transaction of $497,161.86. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,572.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.