Freemont Management S.A. Sells 25,400 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Freemont Management S.A. cut its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 83.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 25,400 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRGP. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 2,220.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 2,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRGP. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Argus upgraded shares of Targa Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Targa Resources from $124.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Targa Resources from $116.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Gerald R. Shrader sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total transaction of $408,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,603 shares in the company, valued at $4,027,784.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Targa Resources news, insider Gerald R. Shrader sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total value of $408,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,027,784.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total transaction of $1,290,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,361,584.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,534 shares of company stock worth $4,788,590 in the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Targa Resources Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TRGP traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $146.67. The company had a trading volume of 387,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.65. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $77.97 and a 1 year high of $152.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.11.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Further Reading

