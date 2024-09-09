Freemont Management S.A. Trims Stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Freemont Management S.A. lessened its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 83.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,700 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVTR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Avantor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,455,000. CCLA Investment Management grew its stake in Avantor by 147,220.3% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 4,720,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716,940 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at $93,433,000. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,442,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $88,336.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,372.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Avantor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avantor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Avantor Price Performance

NYSE:AVTR traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.64. 193,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,646,366. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.86 and a 200 day moving average of $24.20. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 65.49, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.32.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Avantor had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

