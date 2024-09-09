Fruits (FRTS) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.37 Million

Fruits (FRTS) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 9th. Over the last seven days, Fruits has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Fruits coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Fruits has a market cap of $1.37 million and $83,219.33 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Fruits

Fruits was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,079,704,210 coins. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @frts_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fruits’ official website is fruitsblockchain.com. The official message board for Fruits is medium.com/@fruitsblockchain. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official.

Fruits Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fruits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fruits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fruits using one of the exchanges listed above.

