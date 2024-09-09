FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Shares Acquired by Vista Finance LLC

Vista Finance LLC raised its position in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 865.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,609,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,443,169 shares during the quarter. FS Credit Opportunities accounts for 15.7% of Vista Finance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Vista Finance LLC owned 0.47% of FS Credit Opportunities worth $10,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 6.9% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 234,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 15,233 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 165.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 770,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 480,537 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the second quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Barbara J. Fouss bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,632. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

FS Credit Opportunities Price Performance

FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement

FSCO stock opened at $6.10 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.13. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $6.64.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.80%.

About FS Credit Opportunities

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

