FS KKR Capital Corp. Announces None Dividend of $0.70 (NYSE:FSK)

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) announced a None dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 14.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th.

FS KKR Capital has a payout ratio of 98.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect FS KKR Capital to earn $2.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.7%.

FS KKR Capital Trading Down 1.1 %

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $20.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.26. FS KKR Capital has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $20.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.41 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 35.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on FSK. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

Insider Activity at FS KKR Capital

In related news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $3,816,918.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.21 per share, for a total transaction of $96,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,608. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $3,816,918.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Articles

