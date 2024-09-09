FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Receives $1.11 Average Price Target from Analysts

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.11.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $0.50 to $0.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of FTCI opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.43. FTC Solar has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $1.85.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 63.17% and a negative return on equity of 75.67%. The company had revenue of $11.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that FTC Solar will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Cortes Isidoro Alfonso Quiroga purchased 321,337 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $80,334.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,941,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,435. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ahmad R. Chatila bought 212,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.23 per share, with a total value of $48,944.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,403,046 shares in the company, valued at $322,700.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cortes Isidoro Alfonso Quiroga purchased 321,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $80,334.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,941,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,158,863 shares of company stock worth $305,058. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCI. Fifth Lane Capital LP lifted its stake in FTC Solar by 200.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 162.2% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,923,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 1,189,960 shares in the last quarter. TTP Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in FTC Solar by 527.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 99,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 83,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in FTC Solar in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 45.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTC Solar, Inc engages in the provision of solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, South Africa, and Australia. The company offers a self-powered, two-panel in-portrait, and single-axis tracker solution under the Voyager brand name; and a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution under the Pioneer brand name.

