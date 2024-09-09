Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Upgraded at Bank of America

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $5.00. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.10% from the stock’s previous close.

FULC has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fulcrum Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.43.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Price Performance

FULC opened at $8.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $530.80 million, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.38. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.93. The company had revenue of $80.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.00 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,470.05% and a negative return on equity of 8.28%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fulcrum Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULC. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 869.6% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 66.7% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

