Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Stock Holdings Decreased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 53.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288,484 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Futu were worth $16,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HCEP Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Futu by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. HCEP Management Ltd now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,852,000 after buying an additional 109,499 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Futu by 3,253,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 292,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,790,000 after buying an additional 292,800 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Futu by 5,492.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 265,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,419,000 after buying an additional 261,115 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,472,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Futu by 889.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 175,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after buying an additional 197,683 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Futu from $77.60 to $80.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Futu currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $58.82 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.45 and a 200-day moving average of $63.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.72. Futu Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $81.86.

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

