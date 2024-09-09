G999 (G999) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

G999 (G999) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 9th. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and $5.76 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, G999 has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One G999 coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00043118 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00007027 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00013627 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00007123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004291 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About G999

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

