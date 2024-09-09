GameStop (GME) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 10th. Analysts expect GameStop to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $881.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $995.30 million. GameStop had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 0.51%. The firm's revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect GameStop to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GameStop Stock Up 6.8 %

GameStop stock opened at $23.92 on Monday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $23.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.22. GameStop has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $64.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 299.00 and a beta of -0.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GME shares. Wedbush cut their price target on GameStop from $13.50 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com raised GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

Insider Activity at GameStop

In related news, Director Lawrence Cheng acquired 4,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.85 per share, for a total transaction of $102,879.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 69,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,315.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 2,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $58,320.95. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,408 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,582.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Cheng purchased 4,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.85 per share, for a total transaction of $102,879.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 69,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,315.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,183 shares of company stock valued at $81,001 over the last quarter. 12.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

