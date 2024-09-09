General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC increased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,319 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.06% of General Mills worth $21,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 199.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 409.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 769.2% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 65.5% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.07.

General Mills Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE GIS opened at $75.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.88. The stock has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.10. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $75.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.65.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 55.68%.

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.