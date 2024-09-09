Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1525 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th.

Genpact has increased its dividend by an average of 12.1% annually over the last three years. Genpact has a dividend payout ratio of 18.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Genpact to earn $3.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.61 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.1%.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact Stock Performance

NYSE G opened at $38.33 on Monday. Genpact has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $39.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.29 and a 200-day moving average of $33.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genpact will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on G. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Genpact from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Genpact from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Genpact from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Genpact

Genpact Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.