Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Shares of Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) dropped 4.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.38 and last traded at $3.38. Approximately 66,370 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 524,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GETY. Citigroup reduced their target price on Getty Images from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Getty Images from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Getty Images presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.64.

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.17 and a beta of 2.05.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Getty Images had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $229.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.42 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Craig Warren Peters sold 32,977 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $106,515.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,211,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,759.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Getty Images news, VP Daine Marc Weston sold 10,227 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $33,033.21. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,622 shares in the company, valued at $289,479.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig Warren Peters sold 32,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $106,515.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,211,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,759.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,378 shares of company stock valued at $262,851. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Getty Images by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Getty Images during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Getty Images during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Getty Images during the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

