GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of GH Research in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

GH Research Price Performance

Shares of GHRS stock opened at $8.23 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.11 and a 200 day moving average of $11.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 0.83. GH Research has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $14.99.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GH Research will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in GH Research by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 10,400,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,000 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of GH Research by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,251,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,643,000 after purchasing an additional 664,381 shares during the period. Lynx1 Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of GH Research by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 3,966,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,252,000 after purchasing an additional 656,163 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of GH Research by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

GH Research PLC, together with its subsidiary GH Research Ireland Limited, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. It is involved in the development of 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

