Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Purchased by Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC lifted its position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,695 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC owned about 0.08% of Gibraltar Industries worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 26,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROCK stock opened at $65.69 on Monday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.66 and a 52 week high of $87.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.15.

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $353.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.60 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Gibraltar Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

