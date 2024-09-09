Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) PT Raised to C$25.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Free Report) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$25.56.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TSE:GEI opened at C$21.99 on Thursday. Gibson Energy has a 52 week low of C$18.45 and a 52 week high of C$23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 292.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$22.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.02. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The company had revenue of C$3.23 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 1.4429134 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gibson Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Margaret Cahill Montana acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$21.52 per share, with a total value of C$73,168.00. In related news, Director Curtis Philippon purchased 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$22.03 per share, with a total value of C$506,690.00. Also, Director Margaret Cahill Montana purchased 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$21.52 per share, with a total value of C$73,168.00. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.