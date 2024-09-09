GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Trading Up 8.1%

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) shares rose 8.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.54 and last traded at $18.49. Approximately 236,496 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,385,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.11.

GCT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of GigaCloud Technology in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of GigaCloud Technology in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, Aegis raised shares of GigaCloud Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.58. The stock has a market cap of $778.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.77.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $310.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.47 million. GigaCloud Technology had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 39.75%. The company’s revenue was up 102.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GigaCloud Technology news, Director Frank Hurst Lin sold 175,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $5,808,902.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,069,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,117,519.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Frank Hurst Lin sold 175,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $5,808,902.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,069,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,117,519.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Iman Aj Schrock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $151,050.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 457,964 shares of company stock valued at $14,444,329 over the last 90 days. 43.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in GigaCloud Technology by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 163,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 12,278 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,803,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 60.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 91,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 34,318 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $2,663,000. Finally, Second Line Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,660,000. 34.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

