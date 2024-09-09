Gilead Sciences’ (GILD) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $70.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 11.94% from the company’s current price.

GILD has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.25.

GILD stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.49. 1,101,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,129,157. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $62.07 and a one year high of $87.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.55. The company has a market cap of $98.96 billion, a PE ratio of 220.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 3.79%. Research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $137,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,614,559.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $406,150.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,506,146.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at $6,614,559.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 198.3% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

