Glennon Small Companies Ltd (GC1) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 10th

Glennon Small Companies Ltd (ASX:GC1 – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, September 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Sunday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th.

Glennon Small Companies Stock Performance

About Glennon Small Companies

(Get Free Report)

Glennon Small Companies Ltd is based in Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glennon Small Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glennon Small Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.