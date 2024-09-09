Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Sets New 1-Year High at $37.63

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.63 and last traded at $37.41, with a volume of 1962802 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.00.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.20. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 35,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 14,662 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 57,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 26,931 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,651,000 after acquiring an additional 153,508 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 108,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 23,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 509,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,550,000 after purchasing an additional 16,705 shares in the last quarter.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

