Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Shares Acquired by Freemont Management S.A.

Freemont Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Global X Uranium ETF makes up 1.0% of Freemont Management S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 303.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period.

Shares of URA traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.51. 143,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,085,063. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. Global X Uranium ETF has a 52-week low of $22.78 and a 52-week high of $33.66.

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

