Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Purchased by Van Berkom & Associates Inc.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 756,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,540 shares during the period. Grand Canyon Education makes up about 3.2% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned about 2.55% of Grand Canyon Education worth $105,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,529,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 333,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,973,000 after purchasing an additional 170,956 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 308,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,977,000 after buying an additional 135,626 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 173,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,215,000 after buying an additional 81,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 220,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,833,000 after buying an additional 65,518 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LOPE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Grand Canyon Education stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $137.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,423. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.66. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.72 and a fifty-two week high of $157.53.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $227.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.56 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

