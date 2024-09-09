Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Shares Sold by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc. owned about 0.43% of Greif worth $11,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GEF. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greif by 27,766.7% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Greif by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 18,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Cadence Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greif by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greif in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greif during the second quarter worth about $64,000. 45.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GEF shares. StockNews.com downgraded Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Greif in a report on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Greif from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Greif in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Greif from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

NYSE GEF opened at $61.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.91. Greif, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.95 and a 12 month high of $71.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.21 and a 200-day moving average of $62.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is 44.73%.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

