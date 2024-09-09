Grid Metals (CVE:GRDM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Grid Metals Corp. (CVE:GRDM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 5000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.42 target price on Grid Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.
Grid Metals Stock Performance
Grid Metals Company Profile
Grid Metals Corp. engages in the exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium, and platinum group metals. The company primarily focuses on the East Bull Lake Palladium property that consists of unpatented mining claims located in Ontario.
