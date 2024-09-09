Grid Metals (CVE:GRDM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Grid Metals Corp. (CVE:GRDM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 5000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.42 target price on Grid Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.31.

Grid Metals Corp. engages in the exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium, and platinum group metals. The company primarily focuses on the East Bull Lake Palladium property that consists of unpatented mining claims located in Ontario.

