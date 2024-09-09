Grin (GRIN) Price Tops $0.0309 on Exchanges

Grin (GRIN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One Grin coin can now be bought for about $0.0309 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges. Grin has a total market capitalization of $3.03 million and approximately $93,628.06 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Grin has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,436.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.07 or 0.00568906 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00009526 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.94 or 0.00107977 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $170.42 or 0.00301959 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00032417 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00036311 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.34 or 0.00082111 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Grin

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.