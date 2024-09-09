Harrington Investments INC Boosts Stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Harrington Investments INC raised its position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management grew its stake in Honda Motor by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Honda Motor by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in Honda Motor by 170.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 52,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 33,150 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Honda Motor by 287.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 12,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC grew its stake in Honda Motor by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 36,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honda Motor Stock Down 3.3 %

NYSE HMC opened at $31.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.50. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $27.69 and a 52-week high of $37.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.38. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $34.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.75 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

