Harrington Investments INC Buys 121 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Harrington Investments INC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.00.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $90,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE DLR opened at $148.22 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.37. The stock has a market cap of $48.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.60. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.94 and a 12-month high of $162.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($1.43). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.56%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

