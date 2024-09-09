Harrington Investments INC Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Harrington Investments INC lowered its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,945,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,749,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,229 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 182,067.2% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,877,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,364,799,000 after purchasing an additional 48,850,448 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,532,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,670,621,000 after purchasing an additional 365,904 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,265,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,377,588,000 after purchasing an additional 167,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $1,074,648,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Prologis
In other news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total transaction of $671,164.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 13,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,046.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Prologis Stock Performance
PLD opened at $127.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $137.52.
Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.
Prologis Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 112.28%.
Prologis Company Profile
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.
