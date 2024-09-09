Harrington Investments INC Sells 1,260 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Harrington Investments INC decreased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,567 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for about 2.1% of Harrington Investments INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 260.3% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $115.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $130.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.58 and a 200 day moving average of $104.92. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $121.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price objective on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.76.

Read Our Latest Report on TJX

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.