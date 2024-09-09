Harrington Investments INC Sells 415 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Harrington Investments INC reduced its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $655,804,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,211,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 719.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 750,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,143,000 after acquiring an additional 659,299 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 27,824.4% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 572,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,689,000 after acquiring an additional 570,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,615,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $385.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $337.29.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:TT opened at $342.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $77.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $338.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.32. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $184.02 and a 1 year high of $363.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.22. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $593,213.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at $27,447,862.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,946 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,902.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,447,862.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

