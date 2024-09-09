Harrington Investments INC Sells 496 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Harrington Investments INC trimmed its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hologic during the second quarter worth $25,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Stock Performance

HOLX opened at $81.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.02 and a 1 year high of $84.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 17.59%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hologic from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $718,600.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,615,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $718,600.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,615,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $294,237.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,157,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,755,443.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,280 shares of company stock worth $1,469,973. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Further Reading

