Harvest Finance Hits Market Cap of $29.17 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Harvest Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $42.45 or 0.00074443 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $29.17 million and $1.22 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance’s genesis date was July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 705,290 tokens and its circulating supply is 687,054 tokens. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Harvest Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest Finance (FARM) is a decentralized platform that allows users to earn returns on their cryptocurrency investments without actively managing them. It uses strategized vaults to provide optimal yield rates on investments. FARM is the native ERC-20 token of Harvest Finance, which is used for governance, staking, voting on proposals, and incentivizing users. The amount of FARM staked by holders determines their influence on decisions about the project and platform.”

