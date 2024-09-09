HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $13.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.1 %

AUPH stock opened at $7.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.53. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.82.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $57.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, insider Scott Michael Habig sold 18,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $96,902.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 456,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,154.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,713,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 193,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 100,104 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $1,155,000. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

