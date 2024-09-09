HCR Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 1,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.4% during the second quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Farrow Financial Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $537.95 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $548.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $541.40. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $424.22 and a one year high of $574.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

