HCR Wealth Advisors Buys 133 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 415.4% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% during the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Redburn Atlantic raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $380.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.45.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $471.82 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.85 and a 12 month high of $493.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $458.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $418.53. The stock has a market cap of $167.66 billion, a PE ratio of 85.17, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total transaction of $589,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $589,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,818 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total value of $1,291,010.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 298 shares in the company, valued at $136,522.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,417 shares of company stock valued at $24,601,076. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

