HCR Wealth Advisors Grows Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,566,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,615,731,000 after buying an additional 20,946,006 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,599,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,854,459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457,638 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,761.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,497,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381,387 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11,463.6% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,538,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,950 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,739,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $963,038,000 after buying an additional 2,023,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

TLT opened at $99.56 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.20. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.42 and a 52 week high of $100.78. The company has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.3128 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

