HCR Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,246 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Adobe were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,648,975 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,511,473,000 after acquiring an additional 382,803 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Adobe by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,857,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,718 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,277,785,000. Concentrum Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Adobe by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 2,405,622 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,435,194,000 after acquiring an additional 244,008 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,388,198 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,424,799,000 after buying an additional 122,738 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective (down from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Adobe from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Adobe from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $605.52.

Adobe Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $563.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $249.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.62, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.97 and a 52-week high of $638.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $553.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $519.08.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,897.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $52,089.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,989. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,523 shares of company stock valued at $14,994,277 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

