HCR Wealth Advisors Has $2.55 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

HCR Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,766 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 498.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 335 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBUX has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Starbucks from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Starbucks from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.42.

SBUX stock opened at $91.15 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.55 and a twelve month high of $107.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.41 and its 200-day moving average is $83.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.81%.

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,682.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,790 shares of company stock worth $865,514. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

