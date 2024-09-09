HCR Wealth Advisors Has $6.17 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises 0.9% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. HCR Wealth Advisors owned 0.06% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $6,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,373,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $392,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $53.13 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.05. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $53.38.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

