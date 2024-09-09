HCR Wealth Advisors Has $915,000 Stock Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Jabil were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Jabil by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,660,000 after buying an additional 17,766 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Jabil by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,339,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,660,000 after acquiring an additional 359,818 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Jabil by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 10,173 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Jabil by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 331,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,387,000 after acquiring an additional 76,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at $1,692,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:JBL opened at $101.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.14. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.85 and a 52-week high of $156.94. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 40.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 2.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on JBL. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $145,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,126,704.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $145,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,126,704.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $500,228.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

