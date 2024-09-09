HCR Wealth Advisors Lowers Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

HCR Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,583 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in NIKE were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cim LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $14,275,000. TKG Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $1,012,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,668,949 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $506,908,000 after buying an additional 192,752 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its position in NIKE by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 11,492 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at $80,435,628. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,419,507.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE stock opened at $80.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $120.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.56. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.75 and a fifty-two week high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on NKE. Barclays cut shares of NIKE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.59.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

