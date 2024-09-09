HCR Wealth Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

HCR Wealth Advisors reduced its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMF. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 191.2% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,266,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,368,000 after buying an additional 831,444 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,582,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,382,000 after acquiring an additional 498,699 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3,083.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 350,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,179,000 after acquiring an additional 339,683 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,000,000. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 463,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,461,000 after acquiring an additional 174,372 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CMF opened at $57.89 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.24. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.92 and a twelve month high of $58.09.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.