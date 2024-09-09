HCR Wealth Advisors Sells 250 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

HCR Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 348.7% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $99.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.31 and its 200 day moving average is $89.36. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $72.88 and a 12 month high of $100.73.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.