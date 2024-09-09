Head to Head Analysis: RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF) & Next Technology (NASDAQ:NXTT)

RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF – Get Free Report) and Next Technology (NASDAQ:NXTT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares RESAAS Services and Next Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get RESAAS Services alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RESAAS Services -360.29% N/A -279.64% Next Technology N/A 46.52% 43.26%

Volatility and Risk

RESAAS Services has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Next Technology has a beta of 2.19, indicating that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

2.7% of Next Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 37.5% of Next Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares RESAAS Services and Next Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RESAAS Services $300,000.00 63.97 -$1.67 million ($0.02) -12.00 Next Technology $2.63 million 1.31 -$9.92 million N/A N/A

RESAAS Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Next Technology.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for RESAAS Services and Next Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RESAAS Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Next Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Next Technology beats RESAAS Services on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RESAAS Services

(Get Free Report)

RESAAS Services Inc. engages in the development of web and mobile communications software for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine. Its solutions include RealTimeMLS, a real-time listing solution and communication platform designed for real estate associations and multiple listing services (MLSs); and BrokerOS, an online communication hub that ensures agents open, read, and respond to the emails and messages sent to them by users. The company serves MLSs, franchises, and real estate brokerage and real estate agents in the real estate industry. RESAAS Services Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Next Technology

(Get Free Report)

Next Technology Holding Inc. provides technical services and solutions through its social e-commerce platform primarily in Mainland China. It offers YCloud, a micro-business cloud intelligent internationalization system that conducts multi-channel data analysis through the learning of big data and social recommendation relationships, as well as provides users with AI fission and management systems, and supply chain systems. The company's YCloud system also provides micro-business owners with various payment methods, such as Alipay, WeChat, and UnionPay. In addition, it offers chatGPT technical services; and technical system support, software development, and services. The company serves individual and corporate users in the micro business industry. It also has operations in Hong Kong and Singapore. The company was formerly known as WeTrade Group, Inc. and changed its name to Next Technology Holding Inc in April 2024. Next Technology Holding Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for RESAAS Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RESAAS Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.