Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.09.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 36,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $752,122.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,717.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $493,729.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,945.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 36,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $752,122.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,717.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,141 shares of company stock worth $1,874,608. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14,953.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,189,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $490,925,000 after purchasing an additional 23,035,594 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3,228.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,825,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,831,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560,086 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,853,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,869,655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777,901 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 336.7% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,269,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 0.6 %

HPE opened at $17.53 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.51. The company has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.19. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $14.47 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

