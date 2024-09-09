HI Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.36 Million (HI)

HI (HI) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 8th. HI has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and $269,447.11 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HI has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One HI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00008964 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000073 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00013400 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54,828.34 or 0.99971340 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00008103 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00007884 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000037 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI (HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,852,569,824.696 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00049032 USD and is up 2.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $261,586.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.